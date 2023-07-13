In the early hours of Thursday morning, police made a breakthrough in the mass shooting in the Eastern Cape that claimed the lives of six people. The shooting is believed to be drug-related, police said.

On Tuesday night, just before 8pm, three unknown males entered a yard in Mdledle Street in Kwanobuhle and opened fire. Six people were shot dead, while four others were wounded and taken to hospital. Shortly after the shooting, Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene deployed a task team to trace the suspects.

Provincial spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police worked through the night and arrested five people during the early hours of Thursday morning. Naidu said the suspects, aged between 21 and 34, were arrested in Kwanobuhle and Arcadia in Bethelsdorp. “They are detained on charges of murder and attempted murder and are expected to appear in the Kwanobuhle Magistrate’s Court soon,” she said.

Mene commended the officers involved. “The task team demonstrated unwavering commitment and exceptional skill in apprehending the perpetrators responsible for these heinous murders and attempted murders. “Their tireless efforts, perseverance and meticulous investigation resulted in the speedy apprehension.