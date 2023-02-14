Five people gunned down at two vehicle workshops in Durban

Durban – Five people where killed at two vehicle workshops on Monday afternoon. According to police they were on the manhunt for at least three gunmen who stormed the businesses in Mariannhill, Durban.

Story continues below Advertisement

Three other people were also seriously injured. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said from information at the police's disposal, indicates that the suspects stormed into a vehicle workshop and shot the owner and two other people. “The owner and one person were declared dead at the scene, whereas the third victim was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.

“The same suspects reportedly proceeded to another vehicle workshop just two streets away and shot and killed the owner and two other people who were working at the workshop.” Netshiunda said three of the deceased are in their fifties and the other two are reported to be in their late thirties. “Although the motive of the killings is yet to be established, nothing was reported robbed or stolen during the shooting.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The shooting comes hours after Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was shot dead in Florida Road on Friday night, outside a well-known eatery. His friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane was also shot and killed. Video footage of the shooting incident has gone viral.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Information at police’s disposal at this stage indicate that the men were walking towards their vehicle from a restaurant when they were allegedly approached by two armed suspects who walked to them from across the street and shot the victims at close range. The suspects are reported to have fled from the scene on foot. “Both victims were declared dead at the scene. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and police investigations are ongoing. Police are pleading with anyone who may have information which can assist in the investigation and lead to the apprehension of the suspects, to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Alternatively, tip-offs may be relayed via the MySAPS App.