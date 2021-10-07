Five people, including a toddler, killed in Mpumalanga accident

PRETORIA: A three-year-old child is among five people who were killed last night, following a head on collision between a sedan and a light delivery vehicle, on the R555 Road, between Middleburg and Stoffberg, in Mpumalanga. The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said the five people died at the scene of the collision.

“Two other vehicles were affected. The deceased include the driver of the sedan and two passengers, the driver of the light delivery vehicle and the passenger,” said Moeti Mmusi, spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison. “Two people sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Middelburg Provincial Hospital,” said Mmusi. Mmusi said it is alleged that the crash occurred as a result of a dangerous overtaking.

“The investigation into the crash is under way,” he said. Last month, four people, including a three-year-old child, were killed in a crash between a car and a truck, on the R42 highway near Vereeniging, Gauteng. All four were in the car, a charcoal grey Hyundai i20, paramedics said at the time.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the accident happened on the R42 highway, between Henley on Klip and Uitvlug, in Vereeniging. “Reports indicate that a truck and car were involved in a collision, resulting in the rolling of a vehicle, ejecting a passenger in the process. “Medics assessed the scene and found that four occupants of the car, including a three-year-old female, had sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene,” said Herbst.