Five people killed in KwaMashu since Thursday

Durban: Five people have been in KwaMashu since Thursday. Plice spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the KwaMashu police were investigating five counts of murder that had taken place between September 22 and 24, 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The victims, aged between 25 and 51, were fatally shot in different areas around KwaMashu. They sustained gunshot wounds to the body and head. The motive for the killing is unknown.” In the early hours of Sunday morning, a 39-year-old man was found, with several gunshots wounds, in Moyomnandi Road near the men’s hostel. He was lying on the ground between the shacks. On Heritage Day, a 28-year-old man was found, with gunshot wound, lying on Nthokozo Road.

The victim is believed to have been shot twice in the head. He still had his possessions with him. Earlier that day, a 39-year-old was also shot on killed on Moyomnandi Road Men's Hostel, Kwamashu. Police arrived on scene and found the deceased had been covered with a blanket.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Friday night, a 29-year-old a man died following a shooting incident in E Section in KwaMashu. The victim was found lying in the wash area in Thula Road Men's Hostel. His body had been covered with a bedsheet. Witnesses said they heard several gunshots and came out to investigate.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Thursday, two people were killed in separate incidents. In the first, a man was killed in Isiyanda A. According to an incident report, a man arrived at his home enquiring about where the victim lived.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is alleged he then went to the victim’s home, knocked on the door and started shooting at him. The suspects is believed to have fled on foot. Later that day, a 51-year-old man was shot and killed at the Jabula Road Men's Hostel Kwamashu, while a 31-year-old was shot and wounded.