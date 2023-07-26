Five shot and wounded during service delivery protest in KwaZulu-Natal

Police are investigating five cases of attempted murder after service delivery protesters were shot and wounded in KwaZulu-Natal. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the incident took place on Layby Road in Inchanga on July 24.

“It is alleged that the five victims were shot during a community strike by unknown suspect(s),” Netshiunda said. “Reports indicate that the victims were rushed to the nearest clinic for medical attention,” he said. According to information, the victims had been protesting about water and electricity issues by blocking the road when unknown persons shot in their direction without saying anything.

The majority of the victims sustained gunshot wounds to their legs, while one person was shot in the stomach and head. They were taken to the Hlengisizwe Mpumalanga clinic for treatment. Inchanga police are investigating five counts of attempted murder and no arrests have been made.

KZN has had a number of service delivery protests recently. Earlier this year, the eThekwini Municipality said it had to fork out millions to repair infrastructure damaged during a service delivery protest in Bonela. Bonela residents took to the streets to protest after officials disconnected illegal electrical wires.