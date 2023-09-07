Five suspects arrested for allegedly robbing tuckshop owner at gunpoint outside his store

Five robbery suspects were arrested on Tuesday afternoon at about 2pm after allegedly robbing a tuck shop owner at gunpoint outside of his business. They fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of cash. The five suspects Neo Mofokeng (43), Ayanda Dlabu (34), Kholisile Motsikoe (34), Mbukeli Cebe (35) and Pule Maphala (39), allegedly pounced on the tuck shop owner while he was parked in his white NP200 van in front of his tuckshop.

One of the suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at the tuckshop owner and instructed him to lie on the ground. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot. Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said: “On arrival at the scene, members were given a clear description of the suspects and a lookout was issued to patrolling vehicles.” A joint effort by the Bloemfontein Flying Squad, the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit, the Bloemfontein K-9 Unit, and the Parkweg Crime Prevention Unit led to the arrest of all five suspects near a church in Letsoala Street, Rocklands. When officers searched for the firearm, they found a handgun with a magazine.

Other suspected stolen property was also recovered. Police investigations into this are still ongoing. The suspects appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's court and their case was postponed to 14 September 2023 for formal bail application. All suspects were remanded in custody.