Five suspects arrested for farm robbery in Ventersburg, three remain at large

A group of eight men armed with knives and a firearm robbed a farm in Ventersburg at about 6am on Friday, September 20. Alfred Nkhata, 31, was at the farm when the suspects tied him up with cable ties, ordered him to cover his face and then ransacked the property.

“He was tied up with cable ties and at gun point instructed to cover his face with a blanket. One of them holding a firearm was covering his face with a cloth,” said the Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng. The group used a trailer and a bakkie to load the stolen items, including furniture and appliances, before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported. “The eight suspects reportedly ransacked the farm house, taking furniture, electric appliances, using a trailer, a white Nissan bakkie to load the stolen items.

“Nobody was injured. A case of house robbery was registered for further investigation after the SAPS was informed at 10am,” Thakeng said. Acting on information, a joint police team, led by Warrant Officer Sechaba Mothega, traced the suspects to a house in Meloding location on September 21. The police seized several stolen items, including meat from two pigs, the Nissan bakkie, a trailer, and weapons.

Five suspects, aged between 21 and 46, were arrested and charged with house robbery, possession of stolen property, and possession of an unlicensed firearm. Thakeng said although the victim said there were seven suspects, there were actually eight. The suspects appeared in Ventersburg Magistrate’s Court on September 23, with a bail application set for September 26.