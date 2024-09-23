Five suspects arrested in connection with Polokwane business robberies

Five notorious suspects arrested in connection with several business robberies, are set to appear in court on Wednesday, September 25, in Polokwane. These suspects are believed to be a gang of dangerous criminals committing crimes and causing disruptions to businesses in Polokwane and surrounding areas since early September.

The Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba says the suspects, aged between 22 and 42, are accused of targeting multiple businesses, including restaurants, pharmaceutical companies, filling stations and liquor outlets, throughout Polokwane and nearby areas. These crimes were carried out using firearms, with the group connected to more than six cases since the beginning of September. An intelligence-driven operation led to their arrests in Westenburg and Seshego between September 19 and September 20.

“They were finally stopped in their tracks when they were arrested at separate locations in Westenburg and Seshego policing precincts following an intelligence-driven operation conducted from Thursday, September 19, until Friday night,” said Mashaba. Police recovered three pellet firearms, knives, cigarettes, various types of liquor, a substantial amount of cash and a a pair of cloned registration plates. The Limpopo's provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, praised the police efforts, noting that the arrests will provide much-needed relief to Polokwane’s business sector.