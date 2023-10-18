Five suspects linked to spate of murders in Westbury arrested during Gauteng police blitz

Police in Gauteng have arrested five men in connection to the recent murders in Westbury, including the brutal killing of a police officer. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the alleged killers, aged between 20 and 34, were arrested on Saturday and on Monday in Sophiatown, Naturena and Soweto.

The five suspects are facing charges including murder, attempted murder, rape and dealing in drugs. “The first two suspects were arrested in a joint operation conducted by the [SA Police Service] SAPS organised crime investigation unit, police emergency services, Johannesburg district crime intelligence unit, Gauteng anti-gang visible policing unit, anti-gang investigation unit and SAPS Sophiatown, on Saturday, October 14,” Masondo said. Police received information regarding the whereabouts of one of the suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a police officer.

“Upon arriving at the specific flat on Du Plessis Street, the police found the two suspects in possession of a large quantity of mandrax tablets and cocaine (rock) drugs,” said Masondo. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the main suspect, who was wanted for the murder of a police officer, has a history of outstanding cases, including rape, contempt of court, and various other charges. “The second suspect, on the other hand, is wanted for rape and is currently facing a case related to possession of an unlicensed firearm,” said Masondo.

The tracing of wanted suspects continued on Monday, and information led police to Naturena, where another suspect, who was wanted for murder and rape was found and arrested at his hiding place. “The team proceeded to a block of flats in Steidler Street, Westbury, where they arrested a suspect who was wanted for a murder that took place on July 14, in Westbury,” said Masondo. “The last suspect was found in Pimville, Soweto, where he was arrested. This suspect is believed to be responsible for the murder that took place at a hair salon in Westbury on February 17.”

Masondo said the five suspects are expected to appear in respective magistrate's court in due course. Meanwhile, Gauteng provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has saluted the law enforcement teams assigned to deal with lawlessness in Westbury and the surrounding areas. Gauteng provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General, Elias Mawela. File Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Mawela also commended the utilisation of community-based intelligence from law-abiding citizens who provided vital information, leading to the successful arrests of the alleged killers.