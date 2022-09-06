Five suspects nabbed with explosives in Mbombela

Johannesburg – Five suspects, aged between 20 and 35, were arrested during a multidisciplinary operation between Hazyview and Mbombela in Mpumalanga when they were found travelling with explosives.

The suspects, who are expected to appear before the White River Magistrate's Court, were arrested during a multidisciplinary operation conducted by the Nelspruit-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Mpumalanga Highway Patrol, the Flying Squad, the Explosives Unit and the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) Task Team.