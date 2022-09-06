Five suspects nabbed with explosives in Mbombela

Johannesburg – Five suspects, aged between 20 and 35, were arrested during a multidisciplinary operation between Hazyview and Mbombela in Mpumalanga when they were found travelling with explosives.
The suspects, who are expected to appear before the White River Magistrate's Court, were arrested during a multidisciplinary operation conducted by the Nelspruit-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Mpumalanga Highway Patrol, the Flying Squad, the Explosives Unit and the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) Task Team.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the teams received a tip-off about a suspicious VW Polo.
She said officers spotted the car travelling from Hazyview to Mbombela and it was found with explosives.
The vehicle with five occupants was stopped and searched at White River and the explosives were recovered and seized.
Former top North West prosecutor in court for shoplifting
Man, 22, arrested for murder of Lavender Hill gang leader and his son
Senzo Meyiwa trial: Mosia’s testimony contradicts deceased brigadier who was also at the crime scene
Two suspects in court for luring a woman for work and keeping a brothel in eThekwini
The suspects were arrested and have been charged with the illegal possession of explosives.
IOL