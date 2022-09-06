Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Five suspects nabbed with explosives in Mbombela

File Picture: Supplied/Hawks

File Picture: Supplied/Hawks

Published 1h ago

Share

Johannesburg – Five suspects, aged between 20 and 35, were arrested during a multidisciplinary operation between Hazyview and Mbombela in Mpumalanga when they were found travelling with explosives.

The suspects, who are expected to appear before the White River Magistrate's Court, were arrested during a multidisciplinary operation conducted by the Nelspruit-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Mpumalanga Highway Patrol, the Flying Squad, the Explosives Unit and the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) Task Team.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the teams received a tip-off about a suspicious VW Polo.

She said officers spotted the car travelling from Hazyview to Mbombela and it was found with explosives.

The vehicle with five occupants was stopped and searched at White River and the explosives were recovered and seized.

More on this

The suspects were arrested and have been charged with the illegal possession of explosives.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimeSAPS

Share

Recent stories by:

Sisipho Bhuta