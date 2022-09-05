Five women gang-raped and robbed in funeral parlour while male workers assaulted

Pretoria – Police in Malipsdrift have launched an urgent probe into an incident in which five women were allegedly gang-raped, one man shot and injured and six others were brutally assaulted. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the incidents were allegedly carried out by a group of six gun-wielding suspects who stormed into two funeral parlours which are situated next to Leporong, along the R37 Road in the early hours of Sunday.

“According to reports, two female friends were on their way to visit a boyfriend working at Wisani Burial Society, which is a funeral parlour. (They were) walking along the R37 Road when they were accosted by six men who grabbed them and took them to the first mortuary where they shot and injured one employee,” said Mojapelo. “They then proceeded to the next mortuary and on arrival, they found three female and six male employees. All six males were severely assaulted by the suspects, allegedly using the buds (butts) of their firearms until they became unconscious.” The five women – three employees and the two friends – were then gang-raped and robbed of cellphones and other belongings.

The assailants took money from the safe at the funeral parlour, and fled the scene. “The victims were discovered by another employee who was to report to duty and the police were then alerted. On arrival at the scene, they found the badly injured victims lying on the ground and others on chairs,” Mojapelo said. Some of the female victims had also been assaulted. The victims were transported to hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has activated a team of investigators to hunt down the suspects. “The team will spend sleepless nights, hunting down these heartless criminals and bringing them to book. I urge community members to come forward with information to assist the police in cracking these cases as speedily as possible,” Hadebe said. Cases of five counts of rape, three counts of kidnapping, attempted murder and business robbery have been opened.

“Anyone with information that (can) lead to the arrest of the suspects may contact Lieutenant-Colonel Lehlagane Mamadisa on 079 894 5482 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or may send the report via MySAPS App,” the police said. “Callers may opt to remain anonymous and any information received will be treated with strict confidentiality.” IOL