Five-year-old boy killed during hijacking

A five-year-old boy was shot dead on Friday night after his father’s Toyota Hilux was hijacked outside their home in Soshanguve, in the north of Gauteng. According to Soweton Live, police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said that the child had allegedly gone out to welcome his father when he arrived home around 10:30pm.

“An unconfirmed number of armed suspects allegedly hijacked the father's White Toyota bakkie and shot the five-year-old boy who later died in hospital,” Masondo said. Gift Makoti, a social media influencer, took to X to share the heartbreaking news about the boy’s passing. Makoti, who is a cousin of the child’s father, wrote: “My cousin was Hijacked hours ago in Soshanguve block Uu, they took his Bakkie. He was with his son, they shot the 5yr old boy!! He didn’t make it!! What has this country come to now!!!!!???! That’s a CHILD man!!!!!!!”

My cousin was Hijacked hours ago in Soshanguve block Uu, they took his Bakkie. He was with his son, they shot the 5yr old boy!! He didn’t make it!! 💔![CDATA[]]>💔![CDATA[]]>💔![CDATA[]]>💔![CDATA[]]>💔![CDATA[]]>💔



What has this country come to now!!!!!???! That’s a CHILD man!!!!!!! https://t.co/ODc9tFxWHg pic.twitter.com/3EyN8DHF2z — Gift Makoti (@Gift_Makoti_) May 11, 2024 He posted images of the young boy, Ditebogo Phalane Jnr, with his father both smiling and happy. Makoti told News24 that the boy’s father was inconsolable. “Him and his son [had] a strong bond. His son was always out and about with him, keeping him company. "I don't know how he is going to live without his son,” he said.

The tragic incident has left social media users shocked and angry. Many have made contributions to help erect a tombstone for the boy. Police have asked anyone with information that can help their investigation of this case report to their nearest police station or contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.