Five years in jail or R6,000 fine for man who pleaded guilty of selling South African birth certificates

The Giyani Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has convicted and sentenced 40-year-old Peter Baloyi on charges of corruption for buying fraudulent birth certificates, after he pleaded guilty. In December 2021, a complaint was received about a Home Affairs official selling fraudulent birth certificates at the Malamulele Home Affairs offices, said Limpopo spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks), Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa.

“The complaint was followed up and it was discovered that Baloyi was buying fraudulent birth certificates from Mdunwazi Ngwenyama who is a former Home Affairs official at a cost of R1,000,” said Mmuroa. On December 8, 2021, Baloyi and Ngwenyama were arrested on charges of corruption. They were later released on R1,000. Limpopo man, Peter Baloyi pleaded guilty to a charge of corruption and he was sentenced by the Giyani Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. File Picture The Hawks said this week Baloyi appeared before court, where he pleaded guilty to the charges of corruption.

“Baloyi was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment or to pay a R6,000 fine. He was further sentenced to two years imprisonment which is suspended for five years on condition that the accused is not found guilty of related offences,” said Mmuroa. Meanwhile, the case of corruption against Ngwenyama was still pending before the courts, and his next appearance is scheduled for November 27, in the Giyani Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. In an unrelated matter, the Hawks in Limpopo arrested a 19-year-old man in June, on charges of money laundering after he was allegedly found with R1.6 million in his home.

At the time, Mmuroa said 19-year-old Nedzanani Vhugala Thivhilaeli had the piles of money packed in different plastic bags when he was arrested. “The Hawks received information about suspicious illegal activities at a certain house in Vuwani. After conducting a preliminary investigation, a search warrant was applied for,” Mmuroa said at the time. “The search and seizure operation led by Thohoyandou-based Hawks' serious organised crime investigation, assisted by serious corruption crime investigation, tactical response team (TRT), local criminal record centre (LCRC) and Vuwani crime prevention members, was conducted on June 27,” Mmuroa said.