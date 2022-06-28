Fleeing robbers run over and kill cyclist in Mpumalanga

Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga have condemned an incident in which a man in his 30s killed by a vehicle reportedly driven by suspected hijackers who were fleeing from private security guards. The fleeing suspects had allegedly tried to hijack a truck on the N12 Road, off-ramp in Etwatwa near Sundra, on Monday morning.

“According to the report, two Pakistani citizens were travelling on the N12 Road, direction to Witbank after purchasing some goods from Springs when they were pulled over by a silver Toyota Corolla with four suspects who attempted to hijack them,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. “Fortunately, private security guards that were around patrolling noticed this drama that was unfolding and attended to the scene. On arrival, a shootout ensued between the securities and the suspects, whereby two suspects were reportedly shot and killed.” Mohlala said two unlicensed firearms were recovered.

The other two suspects allegedly fled the scene, using the Toyota Corolla, with the security guards in pursuit. They headed towards Katboschfontein Road in Sundra. “It is further said that the suspects bumped a cyclist near Sundra as they were fleeing to evade the arrest. Unfortunately, the cyclist, who sustained some injuries, succumbed. After crashing, the suspects then abandoned the vehicle and ran on foot where they disappeared in the nearby bushes,” said Mohlala. A case of culpable homicide is being investigated by the police at Sundra.

Preliminary investigations have since revealed that the said Toyota Corolla was reported stolen in February in Kempton Park, Gauteng. The vehicle had been fitted with false number plates when it was recovered in Mpumalanga. Police said the deceased cyclist has not yet been identified. “Police urge anyone with information that may assist in arresting the suspects that are still at large to contact Detective Captain Linky Olckers at 082 370 0921 or the Crime Stop number at 0860 010 111,” said Mohlala.

“Members of the public can also send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” IOL