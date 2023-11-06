‘Fly high with the angels’- Tributes pour in for teacher found dead on a jogging path in Sandton

Tributes have been pouring in for a Gauteng teacher whose body was found dumped on a jogging path in Sandton. The victim, identified as 34-year-old Kirsten Kluyts, was found dumped at the side of a jogging path inside George Lea Park.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a passer-by made the discovery on October 29. She said a murder case was being investigated by police. “The circumstances surrounding the death are unknown at this stage, pending further police investigations. No one is currently arrested,” said Nevhuhulwi.

Delta Park High School, the school where Kluyts was an English teacher, posted a moving tribute. ‘It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our much-loved teacher, colleague, and friend, Kirsten Kluyts. Fly high with the angels; we will miss you.’ Others wrote:

‘All love to your family. Your life made such a difference. Rest in peace’ ‘What a sweet, humble, and dedicated educator, RIP’ In another incident last week, a pupil at Michaelhouse, a prestigious boarding school in KwaZulu-Natal, collapsed and died after experiencing mild flu conditions.