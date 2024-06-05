Flying squad cop arrested for allegedly raping girlfriend

A 48-year-old police officer was arrested on Wednesday by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for allegedly raping of his girlfriend. Ipid spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, said the incident occurred on the evening of May 26 after the officer allegedly went to his girlfriend’s place unannounced.

“The girlfriend was sleeping with her child when she heard a noise outside and jumped out of her bed to check what was happening. “She found that it was her boyfriend and tried to find out what was he doing at that time. She asked him to leave because she wanted to sleep but he refused. He followed her into the house and raped her,” said Shuping. Shuping said the incident was reported to Ipid for investigation and the officer was arrested on Wednesday.

“He will appear in the Randburg Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Friday), facing a charge of rape,” Shuping added. In April, IOL reported that a police instructor at a Phillipi Police Training Academy in the Western Cape, was arrested for allegedly raping a female police trainee. Shuping said the incident allegedly occurred on March 31.

"It's alleged that a police instructor at a Phillipi Police Training Academy in the Western Cape called a female police trainee to his office and she went to the office after she had several excuses in the past for not going to his office. "It is alleged that the instructor locked the door once the complainant was inside, and raped her. She was allowed to leave after the alleged rape, but she did not report the incident immediately," said Shuping, adding that the incident was reported days later.