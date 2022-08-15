Flying Squad: Swift cops fatally shoot four alleged cash-in-transit robbers in Soweto

Pretoria – Four suspected cash-in-transit robbers were fatally wounded during a shoot-out with police following a robbery along the Nasrec Road in Soweto, Joburg. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the four were fatally shot on Friday.

“Reports indicate that the driver of the cash-in-transit vehicle was driving along Nasrec Road with his crew member when they suddenly found themselves under gun fire from the suspects. The driver reportedly managed to drive on until the cash van came to a standstill on Jukskei Road,” said Netshiunda. He said the assailants allegedly robbed the security guards of their cellphones and one firearm, before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Members of the Joburg Flying Squad received the complaint about the cash-in-transit robbery and swiftly responded.

“The officers spotted a white BMW with four occupants, a grey Nissan Navara also with four occupants and a white Toyota Fortuner with three occupants. The suspects reportedly shot at the police and a shoot-out ensued,” Netshiunda said. Four suspects were shot and were declared dead at the scene. “One suspect was apprehended. One police officer sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention,” Netshiunda said.

“Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the remaining suspects is urged to contact the nearest police (station) or call our Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or inform the police anonymously through the MySAPS App.” In March, security personnel travelling in a cash-in-transit vehicle suffered burns after they were attacked on the N4 highway near Watermeyer off-ramp in Pretoria. “Tshwane Emergency Services received the call at approximately 9.15pm, where it was reported that a vehicle was on fire on the N4 highway near Watermeyer off-ramp,” Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso said.

“Upon arrival at the scene, they found three vehicles that were on fire, of which one of them was a cash-in-transit vehicle.” Mabaso said paramedics at the scene treated two male patients, the security guards travelling in the cash-in-transit vehicle, for injuries which included facial burns. “Firefighters managed to extinguish the vehicles. One patient was transported to Meulmed Hospital in moderate to serious condition and the other patient was airlifted to Milpark Hospital in a critical condition,” Mabaso said.

