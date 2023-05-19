Foetus discovered in bin in Atlantis

Cape Town - Fridays are bin days, however, this bin day will forever be etched into the mind of residents in Lakeman Close in Avondale, Atlantis. They were awoken by the commotion following the discovery of the foetus by men who had been rummaging for food and goods in the bins.

According to a resident, the male foetus estimated to be about seven months was found wrapped in an orange towel. “The owner put the bin out at about 6.50am, so it had to have happened from that time,” the resident said. “The two guys who were scratching in the bins found the baby and told the people on the road. The baby was wrapped in an orange towel.”

Police on the scene conducted an investigation but more answers could be found from CCTV footage, the resident said. “The shebeen has cameras so police are checking the cameras now, so hopefully they will be able to see,” the resident said. Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed Atlantis police officers were investigating the matter.

“Atlantis police are investigating a concealment of birth case following an incident where a foetus was found by vagrants scratching in a dirt bin this morning (Friday) in Lakeman, Avondale, Atlantis,” van Wyk said. “No arrest has been made. The investigation continues.” Police are appealing to anyone with information pertaining to the abandoned foetus to contact them.