Forbes family asks for patience while investigations into AKA’s murder continue

Tony and Lynn Forbes, parents of slain rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, have asked for patience while police investigate his murder. The family released a statement on Wednesday thanking the public for their support.

“We are at a loss for words to describe our gratitude for the outpouring of love that we've received from the Megacy. We've seen people deeply hurt and angered by Kiernan's murder and wanting justice. As a family, we empathise with the grief experienced and we understand your pain. “We are aware of the growing public discontent related to the progress which has been made in the investigation. However, as a family, we are deeply concerned that irresponsible actions, accusations and assumptions may cause more harm than good,” the family said. “At this time, we call on the Megacy to mourn responsibly and ask for patience so that the law enforcers have the space to do their job. We humbly request that you continue celebrating Kiernan's life, preserve his memory and continue his legacy through his music. Your joyous celebration of his life gives us comfort,” the family added.

The statement comes after the arrests of five men in connection with AKA’s murder outside the Wish restaurant in Durban on February 10. His former manager and long-time friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, was also killed in the shooting. The men were expected to travel to KwaZulu-Natal where they will be questioned. At this stage, it is unclear when they are due to be charged or appear in court. The family has also clarified that they have not asked for any donations.