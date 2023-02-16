Ford Ranger stolen in Soweto recovered in Mpumalanga, thanks to a vehicle tracking device

Pretoria – A 44-year-old man has been arrested in Mpumalanga for the alleged possession of a Ford Ranger double cab bakkie, which had been reported stolen in Protea Glen, Gauteng. Police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the vehicle was recovered in a joint operation by SAPS and vehicle tracking company Cartrack.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The law enforcement agencies in Mpumalanga seem to be conquering the battle against theft, robbery and hijacking of vehicles in the province. This is evident by the arrest of a 44-year-old male suspect,” Mohlala said. “Credit should be given to Middelburg flying squad and the tracking company which managed to gather information regarding a Ford Ranger double cab bakkie, whereby an enquiry was opened in Protea Glen, Gauteng, on (Wednesday) 15 February, 2023.” A 44-year-old man is set to appear in court after he was arrested for allegedly possessing a Ford Ranger bakkie stolen in Soweto. Picture: SAPS He said the “crucial” information was shared with SAPS members from the Middelburg flying squad.

A joint sting operation between the SAPS in Mpumalanga and Cartrack company was then conducted. “The vehicle was spotted with one occupant at Schoenland near Vosman outside Witbank. The suspect was arrested for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle. Meanwhile, the car was seized,” Mohlala said. A 44-year-old man is set to appear in court after he was arrested for allegedly possessing a Ford Ranger bakkie stolen in Soweto. Picture: SAPS The 44-year-old is expected to appear before the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on the theft-related charges.

Story continues below Advertisement

In December, a 45-year-old man was arrested at the Oshoek port of entry between South Africa and eSwatini for possession of a stolen car. Members of the border police arrested the man while he was attempting to smuggle the stolen Nissan NP200 into eSwatini. “According to the information, the astute members were busy with their normal duties at the border when they stopped the said vehicle with one occupant. This was followed by a search whereby the car was examined using SAPS electronic systems,” Mohlala said.

Story continues below Advertisement