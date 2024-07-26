Fordsburg operation seizes R8 million in counterfeit goods, arrests 18 suspects during operation

The National Counterfeit Goods Unit, in collaboration with various crime fighting agencies, targeted a shopping complex on Pine Avenue in Fordsburg, seizing counterfeit goods worth over R8 million and arresting 18 suspects. The comprehensive operation on Thursday July 18, involved South African Police Service (SAPS), officials from the South African Revenue Services (SARS), the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), Brand Protectors, Crime Prevention Wardens, and private security.

A police statement from Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the law enforcement team raided the shopping centre under the Customs and Excise Act. They confiscated approximately 10,000 counterfeit items, as well as labels and packaging for imitating well-known brands. The inside of the purpose-built, expertly concealed hidden storages revealed a staggering array of quantities of counterfeit branded cellphone accessories, including covers, batteries, chargers, and earphones.