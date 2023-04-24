Foreign man arrested in North West for possessing 14 hand grenades

Pretoria - Police in the North West arrested a 38-year-old man after he was found in possession of 14 hand grenades in Khuma, Klerksdorp. According to provincial spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh, a police officer received a tip-off about the explosives on Saturday and followed up.

“Upon following up, the officer found the suspect at corner of Marumole and Lekoma streets, and searched him. A total of 14 hand grenades (Mk2) were found in his possession,” said Myburgh. Myburgh added that the suspect was arrested for unlawfully being in possession of explosives and contravening Section 128 of the Explosives Act. She also added that the suspect was undocumented and possibly illegally in the country.

The man was expected to make his first appearance at the Stilfontein Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Myburgh said going forward, the investigation would be conducted by the Hawks. Meanwhile, the provincial police commissioner in North West, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, congratulated the officer for his speedy reaction and bravery.

He also thanked the community for being the ears and eyes of the police and said their positive response averted a tragedy. In another incident, a Limpopo woman has been arrested after police found illegal firearms and ammunition at her home in the Nancefield location in Musina. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said members of the Beitbridge Task Team recovered three unlicensed firearms and 101 rounds of ammunition.