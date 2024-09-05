Foreign national, 29, arrested for statutory rape in Limpopo

A 29-year-old foreign national has been remanded in police custody after being arrested for statutory rape in Tafelkop, Nyakelang village, Limpopo. The incident, which took place on September 1, was uncovered when local police responded to a reported argument between the suspect and a15-year-old girl at his rented accommodation.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the victim, a 15-year-old girl, had been staying with her brothers before she met the suspect, and the two became romantically involved. "She moved in with the suspect to his rented room," said police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. However, tensions soon arose between the two, leading to a heated argument between the child and the suspect. The altercation drew the attention of the landlord, who, on hearing the loud commotion, alerted the authorities.

Upon arrival at the scene, police officers discovered that the teenage girl had been assaulted. Further investigation revealed that she was pregnant, and the suspect was immediately arrested for statutory rape. "A statutory rape case was opened, and the suspect was taken into custody," Ledwaba confirmed. The suspect, who appeared before the Motetema Magistrate’s Court on September 3, will remain in police custody until his next court appearance on September 10, when a bail hearing will take place.