Foreign national businessman kidnapped in the Eastern Cape

Another kidnapping incident has taken place in the Eastern Cape, with police searching for a foreign national businessman who was kidnapped on Wednesday morning. Police said they were alerted to a complaint of kidnapping which happened just after 8am outside a shop in Govan Mbeki Avenue, central Gqeberha.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said it alleged that the victim, a 47-year-old Chinese national was busy opening a shop when he was approached by three male suspects. Beetge said the victim was “forcefully pushed” into a white Ford Ecosport and they drove off with him. “The vehicle was recovered a short while later in New Brighton with no occupants. It has been confiscated for further forensic analysis.”

He said a case of kidnapping was opened and is being investigated by the SAPS Humewood. Any person with information that could help with the investigation can contact the Investigating Officer at SAPS Humewood, Detective Warrant Officer Johan Raubenheimer at 074 430 6048 or alternatively Crime Stop at 08600 10111. There have been a spate of kidnapping in the Eastern Cape in recent months.

On Tuesday, the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) confirmed that a 20-year-old student was released following his kidnapping over the weekend. Qays Mohaned Hersi Mohamoud was snatched at gunpoint while driving his VW Tiguan at the corners of Aubrey Street and Kobus Road in Parkside. He was taken at gunpoint.,

In July Gqeberha businessman Calvin Naidoo was kidnapped outside his workplace. The 51-year-old was kidnapped by five balaclava-clad criminals who pushed him off the road. There was a ransom demand made and Naidoo was released a few days later.