Foreign nationals sent packing after trying to enter SA illegally

Twenty-five foreign nationals who tried to enter South Africa via Gauteng's OR Tambo International Airport (Ortia) this week, have been sent back home. According to Commissioner of Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato; 13 Bangladeshis, three Pakistanis, a Bangladeshi, a Nigerian, three Pakistanis and four Ghanaians were intercepted at the airport and stopped from continuing on their travels here in SA.

"The Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals were found in possession of fake visitors' visas while the remainder of the nationals failed to meet the relevant entry requirements on arrival," he said. The BMA explained that the travellers were intercepted on flights travelling to SA from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Ghana and Nigeria. "They were deported in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)regulations. ICAO provides global standards for air transport operations and highlight that a person who had entered a state illegally or denied entry shall be returned to their countries of origin by the respective airlines that brought them to South Africa and shall bear the costs of that particular travel," Masiapato said.

This is not the first time that travellers tried to enter SA illegally. Masiapato said on Sunday, five Bangladeshi and five Ethiopian nationals were intercepted at the same airport. Masiapato further commended the operations by BMA officials at Ortia and highlighted that, as the biggest and busiest airport in Africa, detection systems need to continue to be advanced. ACSA Regional General Manager Jabulani Khambule has thanked and congratulated the BMA on these latest interceptions of illegal travellers, praising officials for their hard work and dedication to protecting South Africa’s ports of entry.