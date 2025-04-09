Foreign-owned shops closed in Mpumalanga after Ethiopian man allegedly raped six-year-old girl

A 26-year-old Ethiopian man has appeared in court, facing multiple charges including of rape, after a six-year-old girl was allegedly abused at Arnot, near Hendrina. The rape-accused man was arrested by members the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, leading to protests in the community. The arrested man also faces charges of contravening South Africa's Immigration Act.

As enraged community members took to the street, foreign spaza shop operators were forced to pack their stock and leave the community. The spaza shops have remained closed following a community meeting. The rape-accused man appeared before the Hendrina Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on Monday, where the case was postponed to Monday next week. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. Previously, provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, said the incident reportedly occurred on Thursday last week, when the young girl was sent to buy some items from the local tuckshop.

“The case was reported to the police and investigated by members of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit. The suspect was then traced and apprehended by the men and women in blue on Saturday, April 5 2025,” said Mdhluli. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has “strongly” condemned the heinous act of violence committed against the minor victim. Mkhwanazi further commended the diligent work of the FCS unit which led to the arrest of the 26-year-old man.

“We will spare no effort in ensuring that justice is served for the victim in this case. Our investigators, working closely with the prosecution, will see to it that the suspect faces the full consequences of his alleged actions,” he said. [email protected] IOL

A 26-year-old Ethiopian man was arrested by SAPS in Mpumalanga in connection with the rape of a six-year-old girl.