A 41-year-old Eastern Cape former bank employee has been arrested for fraud amounting to R2.2 million. Thembisa Qinga, a former Absa bank Business Development Officer, appeared in Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Wednesday.

Explaining the details of the arrest, provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said: “It is alleged that during the period between March 2012 and July 2013, the forensic investigator in Mthatha Absa Bank received several complaints of disputed personal loans and flexi-loans allegedly created fraudulently under the clients’ names at Absa Bank in Mthatha Plaza.” Mgolodela said an internal investigation was conducted before it was referred to the Hawks.

“The investigations revealed that Qinga allegedly orchestrated the fraudulent loan applications using the clients’ credentials without their consent. “It is further alleged that Qinga transferred funds to two accounts that belonged to her minor child as she had power of attorney for the accounts, using her unique password and unique bank teller card,” Mgolodela said. Mgolodela added that Absa Bank clients were prejudiced by more than R2.2 million.

Qinga appeared in court on Wednesday, and she was released on R5,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to August 10 for further information. In another incident, a 28-year-old bank employee has been arrested for allegedly refused to return money erroneously deposited into her bank account.