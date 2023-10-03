Former attorney not yet arrested for failing to appear in court

A former attorney facing theft charges who failed to appear in court for the start of her trial, has not been arrested. The regional court in Rustenburg issued a warrant of arrest against Betty Diale last week.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in North West division, Henry Mamothame told IOL on Tuesday that Diale has not been arrested as yet. She is facing charges of theft relating to Road Accident Fund claims. The court issued a warrant of arrest against her, for failing to appear in court.

"The trial was set to start on September 26, and the accused provided no reasons to the court for her absence," Mamothame said. He said all necessary documents were provided to Diale in preparation for trial, as she opted to represent herself. "A new trial date will be set following her arrest."

Diale is facing six charges of theft, amounting to approximately R700,000, allegedly stolen from Road Accident Fund (RAF) claimants. "Police reports reveal that the Legal Practice Fidelity Fund received several complaints from the RAF claimants, whose payments were deposited into Diale's trust account. "The claimants alleged that the said money did not reach them after the payout, and subsequently reported to the police for investigation."