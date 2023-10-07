Former attorney — wanted for the alleged R700,000 theft from RAF claimants — arrested for failing to appear in court

A former attorney facing theft charges, who failed to appear in court for the start of her trial, was arrested on Friday. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the North West division Henry Mamothame said Betty Diale was arrested and appeared in court on the same day.

The case against her was postponed to October 16 for attorney and appearance in the regional court. “She produced a sick note as proof for her absence in the previous court sitting and the court warned her to be present on the set date,” Mamothame said. The regional court in Rustenburg issued a warrant of arrest against Betty for failing to appear in court.

“The trial was set to start on September 26, and the accused provided no reasons to the court for her absence,” Mamothame said. He said all necessary documents were provided to Diale in preparation for trial, as she opted to represent herself. “A new trial date will be set following her arrest.”

Diale is facing six charges of theft, amounting to approximately R700,000, allegedly stolen from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) claimants. “Police reports reveal that the Legal Practice Fidelity Fund received several complaints from the RAF claimants, whose payments were deposited into Diale's trust account,” Mamothame said. "The claimants alleged that the said money did not reach them after the payout, and subsequently reported to the police for investigation."