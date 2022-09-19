Former Bojanala municipal manager in court over R2.4m ICT tender fraud

Rustenburg -Former municipal manager of Bojanala Platinum District Municipality in North West, Pogisho Shikwane, appeared briefly in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court over R2.4 million tender fraud. Shikwane, 51, was arrested on Saturday for alleged contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act, the Hawks said.

“It is alleged that on 8 December 2017, while serving as an acting municipal manager, the accused irregularly appointed a company called Big Time Strategic Consultants to provide Information Communication Technology (ICT) audit services and development of an ICT strategy for the municipality for over R2.4m,” said Hawks spokesperson in North West, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso. “It is reported that Big Time Strategic Consultants was at the time appointed to render the same services at Moses Kotane local municipality where the accused previously served as a municipal manager. The accused allegedly obtained written consent to inherit the said contract from Moses Kotane municipality as per Regulation 32 of 2005 of the Municipal Supply Chain Management Regulations.” It was alleged that services were not rendered to Bojanala Platinum district municipality, however over R2.4m was allegedly paid unlawfully to Big Time Strategic Consultants.

“The accused was therefore charged with two counts of contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act 56 of 2003. It is reported that the municipality had no budget for the service at the time and a similar service had recently been obtained by the municipality. “Therefore the accused allegedly failed to ensure that the resources of the municipality were used effectively, efficiently and economically. He allegedly also further failed to implement the supply chain management policy.” The case against Shikwane was postponed to September 26 for disclosure of the docket and the bail was set at R10 000.

In a separate case, former municipal manager of Rustenburg local municipality, Nqobile Sithole, 39, appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court over R11m tender fraud, She allegedly appointed a service provider for a contract worth over R11m. “It is alleged that in August 2017, Rustenburg municipality unlawfully adopted a contract by the Free State department of transport, supposedly in terms of Regulation 32 of the Municipal Supply Chain Management Regulation,” said Captain Rikhotso.

“The department of transport had appointed a service provider to render services related to the hiring of construction plant and machinery (yellow fleet). It is alleged that when Rustenburg municipality adopted the contract, the prescripts of Regulation 32 were not followed, in that they did not get permission from the department of transport before adopting the contract. “Additionally, instead of sticking to the original scope of the contract, they deviated and purchased light motor vehicles worth approximately R11 983 271.50.” The case against Sithole was postponed to November 4 for consultation.