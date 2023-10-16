Former Bojanala municipal manager's R1 million fraud case ready for trial

The State is ready to proceed with a trial against the former municipal manager of Bojanala Platinum District Municipality, Patrick Shikwane. Shikwane, 51, and Moses Malesa, 51, director of Marole Nameng, are facing charges of fraud at the Rustenburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The fraud charge relates to the R1 million contract Shikwane reportedly awarded to Malesa to provide disaster relief materials for Bojanala Platinum District Municipality. They appeared in court on Monday, and the case against them was postponed to November 30 for further documentation to be provided to the defence team in preparation for the pre-trial conference. "According to the Hawks’, Shikwane allegedly appointed Marole Nameng Trading to supply Bojanala District Municipality with disaster relief materials in December 2018. The accused allegedly authorised payment to the tune of over R1 million to Marole Trading without following proper supply chain processes. Marole Nameng Trading, which Moses Malesa is the director of,

received payment but never delivered the procured materials," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in North West division, Henry Mamothame. Following an investigation, the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks arrested Shikwane on September 26, in Hartbeespoort Dam while Malesa handed himself over on September 27. Shikwane is out on R10 000 bail, while Malesa was released on R5 000. "Investigations into the matter have been completed, and the State is ready to proceed with trial," Mamothame said.