Former Capitec bank teller in court for alleged fraud of over R200K

Rustenburg - A former bank teller appeared in the Middleburg Magistrate’s Court for alleged fraud and theft amounting to more than R200 000. The Hawks arrested him in Middelburg on Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase, Lifa Nxumalo, 28, a former employee at Capitec bank, was released on R1 500 bail. He is facing charges of fraud, theft and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act no. 121 of 1998 (POCA). He was expected to be back in court on June 21. More arrests are expected and more possible charges cannot be ruled out, Nkwalase said. “Over the period between November 2017 and April 2018, Nxumalo whilst working as a bank teller, allegedly colluded with two bank clients and overlooked essential supporting documents on their personal loan applications.

“He allegedly processed two applications with fraudulent documentations wherein two transactions of R130 521.05 and R100 000 were paid into the applicants’ banking details. A portion of the respective amounts was allegedly transferred to his personal account with another bank,” he said. He was subsequently fired from his job and the matter was reported to Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for further investigation. In a separate case, the Hawks in the Northern Cape said Godfrey Moncho, 53, and Charles Heynes, 65, were arrested in connection with fraud on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It is alleged that between 2013 and 2014, Northern Cape Department of Health awarded contracts to the companies on which owners were related. The business entities failed to disclose their interest and the relationship with other companies when they submitted their bid documents. “Both suspects assisted in sourcing cover quotations even though they were not employed in the department‘s supply chain unit,” said Captain Tebogo Thebe. The two appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Monday. They were granted bail of R2 000 each.

Story continues below Advertisement