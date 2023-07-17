Former City of Cape Town plant manager granted bail for corruption

A former City of Cape Town employee has been granted bail in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on charges of corruption and money laundering. Nizaam Henry, 55, was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Bellville.

Henry was employed as a plant manager at the City of Cape Town’s Waste Water Treatment Works in 2010. The spokesperson for the Hawks in the Western Cape, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said Henry allegedly instructed service providers of the City of Cape Town to inflate quotations and provide him with gratification. “He further threatened the service provider that if he fails on this plot, he would no longer get work from the City of Cape Town.

“The suspect would then demand cash payments from the service provider. “The matter was brought to the Hawks for investigations in 2018 which revealed that the suspect indeed received cash that was directly transferred to his personal bank account. “It was further established that the suspect received payments that amounted to R338,000 in gratification during the period May 2014 and September 2015,” Vukubi said.