Former cop convicted of conspiring to rob police safe of firearms

A former Free State police officer is set to know her fate later this year after she was convicted in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court of conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Noxolo Perseverance Job, 30, was also convicted of contravening Section 120 of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000.

She was arrested by members attached to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) in 2019. The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Christopher Singo said Job was a police constable attached to the Protection and Security Services (PSS) in Bloemfontein. “In October 2019, the former police constable recruited people to stage a robbery and steal firearms from a safe at the PSS offices. She further lent her official firearm to the would-be robbers for an amount of R50,000.

“A whistle-blower who had become privy to Job’s plans informed the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bloemfontein. The Hawks followed up on the information. On October 8, 2019, Job was arrested during a mock transaction. She appeared in court on several occasions culminating in her conviction,” Singo said. Job made several court appearances since her arrest leading to her conviction. The case against Job has been remanded until December 9, 2024, for sentencing proceedings to begin.