On Monday, former police officer, Sergeant Mautla Silas Maluleke, stood trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, where he was convicted for fatally shooting the 82-year-old mother of his ex-girlfriend. The 42-year-old Maluleke was also found guilty of shooting his former partner, Constable Rhofhiwa Munyai, and their son. At the time of the incident, Maluleke was serving at the Rietgat police station in Soshanguve, Tshwane.

The spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), Robbie Raburabu, stated that Maluleke broke into his ex-girlfriend's house, shattered a window, and began firing randomly inside the premises. "He took the life of Constable Munyai's mother, 82-year-old Tshavhungwe Munyai, and injured both Constable Munyai and her son in the process. He then set the house on fire before fleeing the scene," recounted Raburabu. Maluleke was apprehended by IPID on 14 June 2021, a week after going into hiding. He has remained in custody since his arrest after the police watchdog successfully opposed his release on bail. He was charged with murder, attempted murder, and arson.

Following IPID's recommendations, Maluleke has been dismissed from the South African Police Service. In the meantime, Lumka Mahanjana, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority’s Gauteng division, stated that Maluleke allegedly engaged in a gunfight with his ex-girlfriend, Constable Munyai. Raburabu revealed that the case has been adjourned until 28 August.