Former cop missed court appearances, was traced and re-arrested by Hawks then released on R1 000 bail

Pretoria – A former vehicle identification and safeguarding (VIS) police officer Abram Mashila Mtsweni, 52, has been re-arrested by the Middelburg Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team after he missed his court appearances. Hawks’ spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the former police officer was found at Belfast.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is alleged that during 2016 the accused Mr Mtsweni was working at VIS Unit at Ermelo when he was approached by a victim for assistance with vehicle clearance. The accused constantly demanded money from the victim alleging that it is for the vehicle clearance which was never processed. Consequently, the victim suffered a loss of about R16 000 cash,” Sekgotodi said. The matter was reported to the police, and later transferred to the Hawks for further investigation. Mtsweni was subsequently arrested, charged with corruption and was later released on bail.

The Hawks said Mtsweni then absconded when he was scheduled to appear in court, and a warrant of arrest was issued against him. “Subsequent to his re-arrest and court appearance, he was released on R1 000 bail and the case was postponed for further investigation,” said Sekgotodi. “Community members are therefore encouraged to report all illegal activities happening around their areas by contacting Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via My SAPS App.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Last month, three suspects, including a female police captain were arrested on charges of corruption, defeating the ends of justice, extortion and kidnapping. Police in Mpumalanga identified the trio as Tshidi Anastacia Mamareko, 56, Santi Madoda Khumalo, 44, and Albert Ramuchu, 41. The suspects, one woman and two men, were nabbed in Witbank, after they had received money in a bid to release undocumented foreign nationals they had arrested, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

Story continues below Advertisement