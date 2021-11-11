Former cops arrested after shoot-out with SAPS members in Mpumalanga

Pretoria - Four people, including two former police officers, were arrested by the SAPS Nelspruit flying squad unit at Msogwaba Trust, Pienaar, on charges including possession of stolen property, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlawful ammunition. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said police officers acted on information from tracking company Netstar, which led them to an old building resembling a warehouse near Pienaar.

“The suspects then ran out in different directions upon noticing the police and fired shots at them. The officers retaliated and shot and injured one of the suspects, while the others suspects ran back into the building,” said Mohlala. “The officers then proceeded to search the building and discovered stolen furniture items, including beds and electronic appliances. They also found the suspects hiding inside and swiftly arrested them.” Mohlala said the injured suspect was rushed to hospital for medical treatment and was under police guard.

In September, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said more arrests were expected in the case involving two police officers believed to be part of a syndicate allegedly using police detachable blue lights to stop motorists and rob them of their cash, cellphones and other valuables at gunpoint. The incidents took place along the N14 near Kuruman in the Northern Cape in July and August 2020. Police officers Sergeant Monageng Joy Makoke, 37, and Constable Walter Setidisho, 31, appeared in the Mothibistad Regional Court in September to face several charges, including armed robbery, two counts of attempted murder and kidnapping.