Former Crime Intelligence cop to pay back money he stole from the police meant for informants

A former Crime Intelligence cop has been ordered to pay back every cent he stole from the South African Police Service (SAPS). Warrant Officer Wilson Thanduxolo Buqa, who was attached to Crime Intelligence in Kokstad, was convicted this week of fraud in the Kokstad Regional Court.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Buqa was responsible for information gathering. “During the course of his official duties, Buqa would submit claims for his registered informers instead of those who had provided information but were not registered.” This took place between May 1, 2014 and December 2015.

Mhlakuvana said the matter was reported to the Hawks and an investigation ensued. “The investigation revealed that Buqa would constantly visit the stations around Harry Gwala District in KwaZulu-Natal to take down names and case numbers of the detained suspects and submit them as supporting documents accompanying fictitious informers’ claims. “Moreover, the investigation exposed that those claims were actually submitted to Crime Intelligence office and cash was never received by the registered informants, but rather went straight to Buqa’s pocket,” Mhlakuvana said.

The SAPS was prejudiced for an amount of R122,500. Mhlakuvana said Buqa was served with summons on August 4, and appeared at the Kokstad Regional Court on the same day. After numerous court appearances, the Hawks said Buqa was sentenced to five years imprisonment which was wholly suspended for five years.

“Furthermore, Buqa was ordered to compensate South Police Service (SAPS) by paying the whole amount which he had defrauded.” Mhlakuvana said Buqa was ordered to begin paying monthly instalments of R2,500 on or before the seventh of each month starting from October 2023. The Eastern Cape Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General Obed Ngwenya lauded the investigation team for the tremendous job that led to the conviction and sentencing of the former police.