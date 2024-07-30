Former crime intelligence operative in court, accused of stealing from Secret Services account

A former crime intelligence operative from the Free State appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraud. The 48-year-old Warrant Officer, whose identity is being withheld for security reasons, was arrested on Sunday, July 28 in Botshabelo by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (known as Hawks) Serious Corruption Investigation team.

The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said the officer was a member of the Free State Crime Intelligence allocated to Parkroad SAPS. “The suspect was a member of Free State CI allocated to Parkroad SAPS. In 2022, he allegedly forged the signatures of his superiors and withdrew over R134,000 from the Secret Services account (SSA). This was brought to the attention of Hawks investigators who wasted no time in collecting evidence and persuading the court to issue a warrant for his arrest,” Mohobeleli said. The officer made a brief appearance and has been granted R5,000 bail.

The matter has been postponed until August 22, for a regional court date. The Hawks said the Warrant Officer has since resigned from the service. Head of the Hawks in the Free State, Major General Mokgadi Bokaba said arresting a member who betrayed his oath of office is never a pleasant experience or feeling.