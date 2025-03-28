Former Eastern Cape government employee and partner arrested for R795,000 tender fraud

Eastern Cape police have arrested a former government employee alongside her partner for allegedly manipulating a R795,000 tender process in 2013 to benefit their own company. Sibongile Qaba, 38, who was employed by the Eastern Cape Department of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism in the Supply Chain Management (SCM) division, and her partner, Ngwekazi Aphiwe Makaba, 33, sole director of ALGOADOX Pty (LTD), appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said that the arrests stem from a decade-old scheme involving the manipulation of a government tender process. “Qaba advised a senior manager to fast track the process to ensure that ALGOADOX Pty (LTD) was awarded the tender, of which the director of the company is his partner,” said Mhlakuvana. The tender, issued on December 10, 2013, related to the printing of materials on air quality, waste management, and climate change. Qaba allegedly used her position in SCM to steer the contract toward ALGOADOX, the company owned by her partner.

Investigators say the fraudulent deal caused the department to suffer a financial loss of R795,000. “A meticulous investigation by the Hawks confirmed the allegations, that Qaba and his girlfriend orchestrated the tender process in order for their business entity to be appointed as a service provider to render services,” said Mhlakuvana. Both suspects were granted bail of R2,000 each and their matter has been postponed to May 14, where it will be transferred to the East London Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.