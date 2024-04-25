Former Eastern Cape Health spokesperson accused of submitting fake matric certificate granted R30,000 bail

The former spokesperson of the Eastern Cape’s Department of Health has been granted R30,000 bail after he was arrested this week for allegedly using a fraudulent matric certificate to obtain his top job as the deputy director of communications. Former spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, 47, was arrested was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) on Wednesday. He appeared in in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court and was granted on R30,000 bail.

He is facing charges of fraud, forgery and uttering. Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant-Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said it is alleged Kupelo applied for a position as a communications officer in the Eastern Cape’s Premier’s office in Bhisho in March 2002, and was hired in April that same year. In November 2002, the Department of Health in Bhisho named him as Deputy Director of Communications.

“It is further reported that in 2020, the Department of Health conducted a skills and qualifications audit on all employees appointed by the department, where it was established that during the time of his employment, Kupelo never had a matric certificate. “He instead allegedly submitted a fraudulent certificate during his employment.” The matter was adjourned to April 30 for a regional court date.

Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, the provincial head of the Hawks has praised the team for carrying out their investigation without fear or favour. Pit bull ban Kupelo is also known for launching a petition to ban pitbulls in South Africa in October of 2022 following deaths related to the dogs. He started the petition under his Sizwe Kupelo Foundation and sought 50,000 signatures.