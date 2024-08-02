Former employee of CHEP SA has been sentenced to five years for fraud in Gqeberha

A former employee who defrauded the company he worked for about R1 million has been sentenced to five years in prison. Alfonzo Brown, aged 34, was convicted by the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of fraud and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Brown, along with his co-accused Rodney Oliver, who has since passed away, devised a scheme to misappropriate funds from CHEP SA by selling non-existent "repaired pallets" to clients. The duo manipulated the company’s computer systems to reflect false returns of these pallets, pocketing the payments from unsuspecting clients. The fraudulent activities were uncovered through an internal investigation conducted by CHEP SA, which led to Brown’s eventual arrest and prosecution.

The company’s meticulous examination of its records revealed the extent of the scheme, prompting legal action. State Advocate Wilhelm De Villiers pushed for a tough sentence, emphasising the severity of Brown’s crimes and the need for strict accountability. Regional Magistrate Nolitha Bara agreed, calling Brown's actions a "blatant disregard for the law" and underscoring the need for a firm legal response. She emphasised the importance of accountability in corporate fraud.