Former Eskom employee arrested for fraud and corruption resulting in a loss of almost R1m for the power utility

Johannesburg - A former Eskom short-term contract employee stationed at the Tutuka power station was arrested on Wednesday for fraud and corruption resulting in a loss of almost R1 million for the company. Zandile Rosemary Ngcobo, a procurement officer, allegedly conspired with two Eskom employees and a supplier in purchasing a shipping container valued at R20 000, at an inflated price of R939 550.

According to a statement released by Eskom, the container was delivered on-site, however, it did not meet the specifications and was only found to be valued at R20 000, Eskom suffered a loss of R919 550 as a result of this. Ngcobo appeared before the Standerton Magistrate’s Court on the same day of her arrest and was granted bail of R5 000. Ngcobo appeared again in the Middelburg Commercial Crime Court on Thursday, alongside co-accused Jessie Phindile Kubeka, who is a shareholder of an Eskom supplier company called Mnandi (Pty) Ltd, Eskom employees Sarah Nomsa Sibiya, senior technician, operating, and Bhekizizwe Solomon Twala, senior store person, who are all facing the same charges.

The accused are all expected to appear again in the Middelburg Commercial Court on June 8. This comes shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his decision to deploy the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to safeguard a number of Eskom power stations around the country from April 7 to October 17, 2023 in order to protect Eskom power stations from sabotage, theft, and other crimes that may threaten the functioning of power stations and the supply of electricity. “Eskom will continue to provide the required support to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure that the suspects are successfully prosecuted and that a stiff sanction is meted out as a favourable outcome that will serve to deter other would-be offenders.