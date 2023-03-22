Former Eskom senior official accused of R14m fraud gets R100K bail

Pretoria – A woman accused of defrauding Eskom of almost R15 million appeared in the Hendrina Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where she was released on R100 000 bail. Thandeka Innocentia Nkosi, aged 42, was arrested last week Friday on charges of theft, fraud and money laundering.

Nkosi, who was employed by Eskom as a buyer at one of their power stations, is accused of colluding with service providers to defraud the power utility of over R14m. Hawks Mpumalanga spokesperson Captain Lucy Sekgotodi said her appearance followed an intensive investigation conducted by Eskom forensic investigators concerning money that was stolen from Eskom. “After they uncovered the fraud, a case was opened and referred to the Middelburg-based Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for further exploration.

"During their probe, it was discovered that during March to April 2013, Nkosi, who was employed by Eskom at Arnot power station as a senior buyer, allegedly colluded with her accomplices, a director of Angel Frost Investment (Pty) Ltd. “The accused, acting in concert, defrauded Eskom to the amount of R14 736 882," she said. Sekgotodi said two additional accused appeared alongside Nkosi.

One of the accused was also released on R100 000 bail and a 71-year-old, was released on R30 000. “The fourth suspect is still on the run. A warrant of arrest was issued against him,” she said. The case was postponed to May 5, 2023, to allow police to trace the suspect.