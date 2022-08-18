Former finance manager at Pmb’s Grey’s Hospital charged with defrauding Health Department of R1m almost 21 years ago

Durban - Two people, one of them an acting finance manager at a state hospital, have been charged with defrauding the Department of Health of R1 million. Charity Moloi, who was the acting finance manager at Grey’s Hospital, and Ndumiso Ngcobo appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

They were charged with fraud and money laundering. According to Natasha Kara, the provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, the State is alleging that Moloi defrauded the Department of Health of over R1m between 2000 and 2001. “She allegedly did this by misrepresenting to the hospital that Grace SN Projects 53 Pty Ltd was entitled to receive payments from the Department of Health as they were legitimate service providers.

“The company (which was under the directorship of Ngcobo’s mother), did not perform any services and was not entitled to receive payments. “The monies were put into the company’s bank account nonetheless.” Kara said the duo were released on bail of R10 000 each and the matter was adjourned to September 1.

