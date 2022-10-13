Former home affairs official gets suspended sentence for selling IDs, birth certificates

Rustenburg - A 36-year-old former Lephalale home affairs official was found guilty of selling identity documents and birth certificates to foreign nationals in Limpopo. Kedibone Serumula was found guilty for corruption and sentenced by the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesdays.

"Between 2015 and 2016, Serumula, who was employed by the department of home affairs in Lephalale, sold identity documents and birth certificates to foreign nationals who were in the country illegally. The court heard that the documents were sold for between R2000. 00 and R2500. 00," Hawks spokesperson, Captain Matimba Maluleke, said in a statement. "These corruption activities were reported to Home Affairs investigators, and subsequently, a case of corruption was opened. The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation members were entrusted with the investigation of the case, and it resulted in the arrest of the accused in 2020." After a few court appearances, she was released on bail until she was found guilty. She was sentenced to six years imprisonment on a count of corruption, which was wholly suspended for five years.

On a count of Contravention of the Immigration Act, she was sentenced to eight years imprisonment, which was wholly suspended for five years. She was sentenced to six year imprisonment on another count of corruption, which was also wholly suspended for five years. "Although the accused will not serve a jail term, but the message was sent out there that the Hawks are busy rooting out corruption within the government. The accused was ordered not to commit similar offences during the suspension period," Captain Maluleke said.

