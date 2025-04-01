Former intelligence officers in court for defrauding state security agency of R5. 8 million

Two former senior intelligence officers have been arrested for allegedly defrauding the State Security Agency (SSA) of R5.8 million. Ntshavheni Prince Makhathana and Matome Solomon Ralebipi made their first appearance at the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Monday, where their bail was set at R100,000 and R150,000, respectively.

They were released on strict bail conditions and ordered to surrender their travel documents, they should not leave their residential addresses with the exception of consultations with their attorneys and getting medical attention. Furthermore, they have been ordered not dispose their immovable assets and should report to their nearest police stations every Friday, and they should not have any direct or indirect contact with the state witnesses. Makhathana, a former manager of the Cover Support Unit (CSU) of the then National Intelligence Agency (NIA) now SSA, was responsible for all its operations and financial expenditure, together with his co-accused, Ralebipi, a former agent of the NIA.

As manager, responsible for the operations and financial expenditure of the unit, Makhathana allegedly exploited his position to defraud the intelligence agency of R5.8 million. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) accused Makhathana of laundering this money through the property company of his co-accused, Ralebipi. Spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Henry Mamothame, said the duo allegedly defrauded SSA for at least three years, from 2007 until 2010.