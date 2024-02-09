Former KZN mayor jailed to five years for using money meant for the poor, for someone’s funeral

A former KwaZulu-Natal mayor has been sentenced to an effective five years behind bars for fraud. Nomagugu Luzulane was sentenced in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday.

She committed the fraud while mayor of the Ingwe Local Municipality, now known as Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, back in 2012. Explaining the case, provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks), Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said Luzulane initiated a community project to assist the poor in the community. “She purchased food parcels under the pretence of assisting the community, but redirected that food to the funeral of her associate. Luzumane further hired a tent and sound system that was used during that funeral,” Mhlongo said.

“Furthermore, she hired a catering company and paid R50,000 which was allegedly paid back to her in cash. As a result the municipality suffered a financial loss of R71,500.” Mhlongo said a case of fraud and corruption was reported to the Hawks members from Durban Serious Corruption Investigation for intensive probing “Luzumane was arrested in 2017 and was released on bail. She appeared in court several times until she was found guilty in July 2023.”

Luzumane was sentenced to seven years imprisonment, of which two years is suspended for five years on condition that she is not convicted of fraud or theft during the period of suspension. “She was further sentenced to three years imprisonment for three counts of contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act. Her sentences will run concurrently,” explained Mhlongo. The KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head, Major General Lesetja Senona welcomed the sentence of the accused and applauded the investigating team, as well as the prosecution for the good work.