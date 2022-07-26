Former Mahikeng municipal manager, charged over VBS investment, to make representation to the State

Rustenburg – Former municipal manager of Mahikeng Local Municipality in North West, Thabo Mokoena, facing charges related to the VBS Mutual Bank investment, will make representation to the State within a week. Mokoena, 61, appeared in the Molopo Regional Court, and the case against him was postponed to September 6, for representations.

“The defence attorney committed to submit written representations, to the State within a week for consideration,” said Henry Mamothame, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the North West division. He said advocate Salome Veenemans, from the North Gauteng division, representing the State, would respond to the representations when the matter appears in September. Mokoena is facing charges of contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), as well as the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

“These charges are linked to over R92 million the (Mahikeng) Municipality invested in the VBS Mutual Bank, from August until December 2017, under his leadership as the accounting officer of the municipality. “In terms of the MFMA, this investment was irregular and prohibited. Mokoena is also alleged to have received gratification in the form of credit facilities to purchase two expensive vehicles and a house in Klerksdorp, cumulatively amounting to more than R1.2 million. Preliminary investigations by the Hawks reveal that of the R92 million that was irregularly invested with VBS Mutual Bank, only R7 million was paid back to the Mahikeng Local Municipality,” Mamothame said. He said investigations into the matter have been concluded, and the defence attorney was provided with all contents of the docket electronically in December 2021 and other additional disclosures were provided to prepare for trial.

“Owing to the seriousness of the charges, an indictment has been prepared to move the case to the high court for trial, pending the completion of all preliminary issues, including the outcome of the representations.” The court extended Mokoena’s R50 000 bail until his next court appearance. He has surrendered his passport and was prohibited from interfering with state witnesses. At least 20 municipalities in Limpopo, North West and Gauteng lost nearly R1.6 billion after illegally investing with the bank.

In North West, the Madibeng Local Municipality allegedly invested over R50 million in the troubled VBS Bank, Moretele Local Municipality invested R70 million, Dr Ruth Segomotse Mompati District Municipality R100 million and the Mahikeng Local Municipality invested over R92 million of taxpayers’ money in VBS Bank. IOL