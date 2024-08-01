Former manager at Northern Cape Cricket Union jailed for fraud

A former manager at the Northern Cape Cricket Union has been jailed to effective four years in jail after being found guilty of fraud. Jean Pierre Van Niekerk, 25, was sentenced in the Kimberley Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) arrested Van Niekerk on December 21, 2023. Northern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi said between the period July 2022 and March 2023, Van Niekerk, who was employed by Northern Cape Cricket Union as a Financial Manager, misappropriated funds belonging to the employer. “Payments that were due to service providers were deposited to his personal bank account and the entity suffered an actual of R424,071.55.”

He was found guilty on over 80 counts of fraud. Explaining the sentencing, Mnisi he was sentenced to four years for 40 counts on fraud. “ From Count 41 to 80, the accused was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment wholly suspended for (5) years on condition that the accused is not found guilty on the same offence during suspension period.”

Van Niekerk was further declared unfit to possess a firearm. The Provincial Head of Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Major General Stephen Mabuela said the sentence sent out the right message. “We appreciate the work of the investigation and prosecutorial teams.”